Golden umbrella for Udupi Sri Krishna

Seer of the Paryaya Admar Mutt Eshapriya Tirtha will present a “Suvarna Chatra” (golden umbrella) to Lord Sri Krishna at Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi on Thursday.

The umbrella weighs 2.5 kg in gold. It has been prepared at a cost of ₹ 50 lakh of which ₹ 15 lakh has been reimbursed from the old golden ornaments in the temple.

Sculptor Raghavendracharya Kunjarugri, Pajaka near Udupi, has made it under the supervision of Santosh Shet of Udupi, according to a statement from the mutt.

