Golden Shikhara for Ayodhya Ram Temple from Karnataka

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust’s Trustee Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami (third from left), Trust Chairman Mahant Gopala Das (fourth from left) and others at a meeting at Ayodhya on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji on Sunday, September 11, informed the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust that devotees of Lord Rama from Karnataka will present the Golden Shikhara for the upcoming Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Sri Vishwaprasanna, one of the Trustees of the Trust, made this demand at its meeting in Ayodhya, said a communiqué from the Mutt office. Presenting the Golden Shikhara from Karnataka, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, would be an apt gesture, the Swamiji informed other trustees.

He said the Shikhara would be so designed to match the architecture of the temple with the help of devotees from Karnataka and be taken in procession across the State under the banner of Vishwa Hindu Parishat before presenting it at the temple in Ayodhya.

The Seer also suggested that the trustees may undertake a National Yatra to invite people for the inauguration of the temple scheduled for next year-end.

Meanwhile, the Trust decided to get the idol of Lord Rama carved in white stone mixed with blue colour for consecration of the temple. The cost of construction, initially estimated at ₹400 crore, was revised to ₹1,300 crore even as donations from devotees from across the country were pouring in. Construction cost as on date amounting to around ₹300 crore was managed through donations alone, the meeting was informed. The meeting discussed apt management of the initial donations of ₹1,000 crore.

Trust President Mahanta Gopala Dasa chaired the meeting attended among others by Secretary Champath Ray, Treasurer Govinda Giri Maharaj and others.

Sri Vishwaprasanna, who was observing Chaturmasa vrata at Hyderabad, went directly to Ayodhya after completing the ritual.