Golden jubilee of Diocesan Pastoral Parishad on December 10

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha and others releasing a letter of appeal for a souvenir at a meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The golden jubilee celebrations of Mangalore Catholic Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP), which includes Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod in Kerala, will be held at Father Muller’s Convention Centre here on December 10.

Speaking at a planning meeting, held for organising the event, of diocesan leaders at the Bishop’s House here on Thursday, convener of the programme M.P. Noronha said that around 2,000 representatives of the diocese will be given an opportunity to participate in the event. Many special dignitaries have been invited to the programme.

He said that Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha has decided to celebrate the festival in every church. Various religious and community leaders have been included in the committee to ensure the success of the celebrations as well as the subsequent projects that will be taken up in the diocese.

The Bishop at the meeting released a letter of appeal for a souvenir. He said that the Pastoral Council has worked hard to bring significant growth and changes in the church in the city in the last 50 years. The celebration will be a great event that will show the direction to the next generation, he added.