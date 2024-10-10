Golden jubilee celebrations of Saligrama Makkala Mela inaugurated

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Thursday said child Yakshagana artists are capable of taking forward the art to the next generation by nurturing and preserving it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the Suvarna Parva (golden jubilee celebrations) of the Saligrama Makkala Mela at Dharmasthala. Complimenting the child artists’ talent, vocabulary, seasoned acting, and heart-touching gestures, Mr. Heggade said at a time when there appeared dearth of senior artists, child artists are capable of filling the vacuum.

Mr. Heggade said he was happy to witness the Makkala Mela, established on October 10, 1975, at Saligrama by Karkada Srinivas Udupa and H. Sridhar Hande, celebrating its golden jubilee year now. The Pattadhikari said many times he had invited the mela to Dharmasthala and watched their performance along with devotees and family members.

Makkala Mela director Sujayeendra Hande said the mela would render Yakshagana performances, hold workshops, seminars, demonstrations etc., in schools and colleges across the State for a year till October 10, 2025, to mark the golden jubilee year.

Speaking on the occasion, amateur Yakshagana artist Ujire Ashok Bhat said Yakshagana, an art of reverence, has a history of over one thousand years. Though change is the order of nature, the originality of the art should not get damaged in the name of change, he said. For that matter, the Dharmasthala Mela has been a model to all others in terms of following the original concept of Yakshagana, including the costume, conventions, staging of mythological prasangas etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.