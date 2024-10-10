GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Golden jubilee celebrations of Saligrama Makkala Mela inaugurated

Established on October 10, 1975 at Saligrama in Udupi district, the Golden Jubilee year celebration was inaugurated by D. Veerendra Heggade

Published - October 10, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Saligrama Makkala Mela in Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada district, on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Thursday said child Yakshagana artists are capable of taking forward the art to the next generation by nurturing and preserving it.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Suvarna Parva (golden jubilee celebrations) of the Saligrama Makkala Mela at Dharmasthala. Complimenting the child artists’ talent, vocabulary, seasoned acting, and heart-touching gestures, Mr. Heggade said at a time when there appeared dearth of senior artists, child artists are capable of filling the vacuum.

Mr. Heggade said he was happy to witness the Makkala Mela, established on October 10, 1975, at Saligrama by Karkada Srinivas Udupa and H. Sridhar Hande, celebrating its golden jubilee year now. The Pattadhikari said many times he had invited the mela to Dharmasthala and watched their performance along with devotees and family members.

Makkala Mela director Sujayeendra Hande said the mela would render Yakshagana performances, hold workshops, seminars, demonstrations etc., in schools and colleges across the State for a year till October 10, 2025, to mark the golden jubilee year.

Speaking on the occasion, amateur Yakshagana artist Ujire Ashok Bhat said Yakshagana, an art of reverence, has a history of over one thousand years. Though change is the order of nature, the originality of the art should not get damaged in the name of change, he said. For that matter, the Dharmasthala Mela has been a model to all others in terms of following the original concept of Yakshagana, including the costume, conventions, staging of mythological prasangas etc.

