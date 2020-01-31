Golden jubilee celebrations of church

The United Basel Mission Christha Krupa Church will be celebrating its golden jubilee in Manipal on February 1.
Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Jayaprakash Simons, president of UBM Church Board, said that the church was established in 1934.
The present church was built in 1970 and late E.J. Devadatta served as the first pastor. Late Rajeeva Kotian served as an Elder for a period of 25 years from 1970 to 1995.
A total 16 pastors have served in the church. The U.B.M. Christha Krupa Church was under the Administration of the U.B.M. District Church Board and Trust Association.
Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Raghupati Bhat, MLA, Pramod Madhwaraj, former Minister, Manjunath Shettigar, municipal councillor, Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee of MAHE, would be participating as chief guests at the function, Mr. Simons said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.