HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golden crown offered to Puttige Mutt’s Lord Venkateshwara in Arizona, U.S.

January 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Lord Venkateshwara at Sri Venkata Krishna Kshetra in Arizona, U.S., was decorated with a diamond studded golden crown by a devotee on Sunday, January 1.

A communique from Udupi Puttige Mutt, whose seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha established the Venkata Krishna Kshetra in 2011, said devotee Anila and her family members contributed the crown estimated to cost about ₹2 crore to the Lord. Sri Sugunendra had established Sujnana Religious and Charitable Foundation in the U.S. to develop the Kshetra with a view to spread the Sanathana Dharma across the globe.

A mrithika Brindavana of Guru Raghavendra Swam of Mantralaya was also established at the Kshetra sometime ago.

Commenting on the golden crown, Sri Sugunendra said the temple was the first in the U.S. where the Lord blesses devotees adorning the crown. Before decorating the Lord with the crown, many rituals including Ashwamedha Parayana, Sri Suktha Homa, chanting of Narayana Suktha etc., were conducted.

The seer, who would ascend the Paryaya Peetha of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on January 18, 2024, was on a pre-Paryaya tour inviting devotees to participate in the Paryaya celebrations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.