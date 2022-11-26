Gold worth ₹6.3 lakh stolen from jewellery production unit

November 26, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Miscreants decamped with 126 g of gold worth around ₹6.3 lakh from a jewellery production unit in Udupi on Friday, November 25 early morning.

Complainant Ramadas Nayak, who manages the production unit at Kelarkalabettu, told the police that his work manager Mangal Deep Mandal called him on Friday morning informing him about the theft. The miscreants had broken open the locks of the main door and decamped with some of the gold that was kept aside for making jewellery and a half-done necklace.

The stolen items weighed 126 g and were worth ₹6.3 lakh, the complainant said. The jewelry produced in this unit were being supplied to prominent jewel houses in the region.

The Malpe Police have registered a case and are investigating.

PDS rice seized

The Food and Civil Supplies Department with the help of the Kundapura police in Udupi district on Friday night, seized about one tonne of rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system allegedly being illegally transported and a mini goods vehicle used for the process.

Acting on specific information, Kundapura Food Inspector H.S. Suresh approached the police stating that a few persons were illegally transporting rice meant for PDS near Hemmady and sought their assistance. A police team intercepted a mini goods vehicle near Santhosh Nagar in Hemmady on NH 66 at around 11.30 p.m.

The team found rice packed in different sizes of plastic bags and also empty plastic bags in the vehicle. Driver Vijay T. Poojari from Badakere near Navunda told the police that he was hired by Ayub of Santhosh Nagar to transport the rice from his residence to Firoze in Kodi, near Kundapura. He did not have any supporting documents for the transportation.

The Kundapura police seized the rice worth ₹22,000 and the vehicle worth ₹1.3 lakh. They booked a case under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and are investigating.