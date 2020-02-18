Gold worth ₹58.95 lakh seized in two cases

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport arrested two men in two cases of smuggling gold on Sunday evening.
The gold seized from them was valued at Rs. 58.95 lakh.
In the first case, Muhammed Swalih Chappathodi (22), hailing from Malappuram, Kerala, who arrived from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight SG060, had concealed capsules containing gold in paste form inside his rectum. Upon purification, it resulted in the recovery of 797 grams of 24 karat gold valued at ₹ 32.35 lakh.
In the other case with a similar modus operandi, the officials recovered 655 grams of gold valued at ₹ 26.59 lakh from Mohammed Nishad Cheruvanassery (25) from Malapuram, Kerala, who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 384.
Both the accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Mangaluru, a release said here on Monday.
