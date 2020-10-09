Gold worth ₹ 25.45 lakh seized at airport

MANGALURU

09 October 2020 18:37 IST

Customs sleuths have arrested Sumesh, a resident of Kasaragod, Kerala, at the international airport here on the charge of illegally trafficking in gold worth ₹ 25.45 lakh.

According to Customs officials, the goods were seized soon after Sumesh landed at the airport by an Air India Express flight from Dubai on October 4.

The sleuths examined the goods on Wednesday. They found gold concealed inside heating element of an electric rice cooker brought by Sumesh. On Thursday, Sumesh was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, the officials said.

