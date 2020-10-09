Mangaluru

Gold worth ₹ 25.45 lakh seized at airport

Customs sleuths have arrested Sumesh, a resident of Kasaragod, Kerala, at the international airport here on the charge of illegally trafficking in gold worth ₹ 25.45 lakh.

According to Customs officials, the goods were seized soon after Sumesh landed at the airport by an Air India Express flight from Dubai on October 4.

The sleuths examined the goods on Wednesday. They found gold concealed inside heating element of an electric rice cooker brought by Sumesh. On Thursday, Sumesh was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, the officials said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 6:38:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/gold-worth-2545-lakh-seized-at-airport/article32814580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story