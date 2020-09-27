Gold valued at ₹ 33.80 lakh found on flight

MANGALURU

27 September 2020 23:12 IST

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at the international airport here on Sunday found 671 grams of unclaimed gold valued approximately at ₹ 33.80 lakh on an aircraft which arrived from Dubai.

The officers from the unit found six tola bar pieces of gold concealed in a pipe below the seat on the Indigo flight during rummaging of the aircraft. The flight later went to Hyderabad, a Customs communique said.

Investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising