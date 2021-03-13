Gold valued at ₹33.75 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

A customs release mentioned the name of the accused as Koppa Mammini Khalid, from Koppa in Kerala

In yet another seizure of smuggled gold, officials of Mangalore Air Customs seized 737 grams of gold valued at ₹33,75,470 from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday.

A customs release mentioned the name of the accused as Koppa Mammini Khalid, from Koppa in Kerala.

He was intercepted after arriving from an Air India flight from Dubai. “He tried to smuggle gold by concealing in his specially designed inner wear. Further investigation is under progress,” the release said.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, Deputy Commissioner, Customs. The surveillance and interception was done by Bhomkar, Rakesh Kumar and Bikram Chakraborty, who were all Superintendent rank officers, the release said.