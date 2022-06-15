Gold seized

Customs sleuths on Tuesday seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat gold worth Rs.86.89 lakh from a woman passenger at the international airport here.

In a tweet, the sleuths said that gold was extracted in the form of a rectangular shaped bar from brown coloured powder type material. This was concealed inside three transparent polythene pouches secreted in underwear type garment and sanitary pad worn by the passenger who returned from Dubai, the sleuths said.

The sleuths also seized 964 gram of 24 carat gold valued at ₹49.74 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was extracted from four oval shaped objects that were concealed in powder form. Passenger had secreted the objects in his rectum, the sleuths said.