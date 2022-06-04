Mangaluru

Gold seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport seized 624 grams of smuggled gold valued at ₹32.72 lakh from a passenger hailing from Kasaragod, Kerala, on Saturday.

The passenger had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight No. IX 384. The gold had been concealed in powder form inside the brown carton box carried as checked-in baggage, a tweet from Mangaluru Customs said.


