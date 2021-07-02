Gold seized at Mangaluru airport

The passenger arrived from Dubai

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport seized 430 gram of smuggled gold valued at ₹20.89 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on July 2.

The passenger, Moideen Munasir Padinhar Mohammed, hails from Puthur in Kasaragod district of Kerala. He had concealed the gold in powder form mixed with solid gum in his rectum. He arrived by Air India Express flight IX 248. A case was registered against him, according to a Customs press release.

The team, which intercepted the passenger based on intelligence inputs, comprised Deputy Commissioner Praveen Kandi, Superintendents Rakesh Kumar and Vikas Kumar, and others, according to the release.