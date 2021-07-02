Mangaluru

Gold seized at Mangaluru airport

Gold seized at Mangaluru International Airport on July 2.  

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport seized 430 gram of smuggled gold valued at ₹20.89 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on July 2.

The passenger, Moideen Munasir Padinhar Mohammed, hails from Puthur in Kasaragod district of Kerala. He had concealed the gold in powder form mixed with solid gum in his rectum. He arrived by Air India Express flight IX 248. A case was registered against him, according to a Customs press release.

The team, which intercepted the passenger based on intelligence inputs, comprised Deputy Commissioner Praveen Kandi, Superintendents Rakesh Kumar and Vikas Kumar, and others, according to the release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 10:42:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/gold-seized-at-mangaluru-airport/article35091252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY