Gold seized at Mangaluru airport

MANGALURU

28 May 2021 15:23 IST

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday seized 262 grams of smuggled gold valued at ₹13.17 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain (27) hailing from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada had arrived by Air India Express flight IX 384. He was intercepted at the airport based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, a Customs release said. He had concealed the gold in paste form in his rectum, it said.

Advertising

Advertising