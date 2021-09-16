Gold seized at airport

MANGALURU

16 September 2021 19:21 IST

Customs officials at the international airport here seized 854 grams of smuggled gold valued at ₹41,33,660 and arrested a passenger from Kasaragod district, Kerala, in this connection on Thursday.

A press release gave the name of the passenger arrested as Jafar Kallingal (29).

Kallingal, who arrived from Dubai by an Air India Express Flight No IX 384 at 5.30 a.m., had concealed the gold in his rectum. The gold, which was in paste form in four oval shaped packets, was later recovered.

