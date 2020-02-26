Gold seized at airport

MANGALURU

26 February 2020 22:21 IST

Customs officials arrested a passenger on the charge of attempting to smuggle 619 grams of gold valued at ₹ 26.30 lakh at the international airport here on Tuesday.

They gave the name of the passenger as Moideen Arzan (23) from Uppala, Kasaragod in Kerala.

The accused who had arrived from Dubai by an Air India flight No. IX 814 had concealed gold in paste form within rubber capsules inside his rectum, a release from Customs said here on Wednesday.

In another case late on Monday, the Customs officials at the airport seized U.S. $ 16,400 from Atiqurahiman (32) from Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, as he made an attempt to smuggle foreign currency to Dubai by a SpiceJet flight. The foreign currency equivalent to ₹ 11,63,580 had been concealed in biscuit packets kept in the passenger’s check-in baggage, the release said.