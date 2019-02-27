Gold seized at airport

Customs prevented two attempts to smuggle gold at the international airport here on Sunday and Monday, according to tweets from Mangaluru Customs.

The sleuths arrested a passenger for being in illegal possession of 925.54 grams of 24 carat foreign gold on Monday.

The passenger was carrying the gold, which was seized, as mercury coated plates inside the motor of an electronic toy car.

The passenger arrived by Air India Express flight from Dubai.

On Sunday, the sleuths seized 304.9 grams of foreign origin gold from a passenger who arrived by a SpiceJet flight from Dubai. The passenger, who was arrested, had concealed the gold (in powder/paste form) in his rectum, the tweets said.