MangaluruMANGALURU 29 October 2020 00:58 IST
Gold seized at airport, passenger arrested
It was found in powder form on his person
Customs officials at the international airport here have arrested a passenger and seized from him 634 grams of gold valued at ₹ 32.96 lakh.
A communique from Mangaluru Customs said here on Wednesday that the passenger, Abubakar Siddique from Dakshina Kannada, was arrested on October 26.
He had arrived from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight SG 146 earlier on the same day.
The passenger had concealed gold in powder form in his body, it said.
