Mangaluru

Gold seized at airport, passenger arrested

Customs officials at the international airport here have arrested a passenger and seized from him 634 grams of gold valued at ₹ 32.96 lakh.

A communique from Mangaluru Customs said here on Wednesday that the passenger, Abubakar Siddique from Dakshina Kannada, was arrested on October 26.

He had arrived from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight SG 146 earlier on the same day.

The passenger had concealed gold in powder form in his body, it said.

