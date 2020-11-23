Gold chain snatched from elderly woman

MANGALURU

A 72-year-old woman lost her gold chain to a man who had come to her house in Shirva village of Udupi district on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the man wearing a striped blue shirt and black trousers came to the house of Vasanti (72) in Bantkal of Shirva village at around 6.30 p.m. and asked for drinking water. After drinking water, the accused entered the house even as Vasanti was going inside.

The accused snatched the gold chain Vasanti was wearing and went away on his motorcycle towards Shirva. The gold chain was worth ₹ 1.6 lakh.

The Shirva Police said that efforts are on to trace the accused.