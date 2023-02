February 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Gold ornaments and cash were stolen from a house near Kanadtadka School in Vitla on Sunday night.

The Vitla police said Rahim Shan, owner of the house, had gone out with his family members to attend a marriage function. When they returned around 11 p.m., the main door was found open. Mr. Shan found that thieves had made away with 120 grams of gold ornaments and ₹1 lakh cash kept in cupboard.

The police are on the lookout for the those involved in the theft.