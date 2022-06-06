Godse signboard surfaces on new road

The ‘Padugiri Naturam Godse Road’ signage had been installed by the roadside in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk, which is the home constituency of Karnataka’s Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar. | Photo Credit: For representation only

June 06, 2022 15:24 IST

The incident came to light following circulation of a photograph of the new road signage, in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk in Udupi district of Karnataka, on social media