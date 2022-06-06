Godse signboard surfaces on new road

The incident came to light following circulation of a photograph of the new road signage, in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk in Udupi district of Karnataka, on social media

The 'Padugiri Naturam Godse Road' signage had been installed by the roadside in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk, which is the home constituency of Karnataka's Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

The Udupi district police removed the ‘Padugiri Naturam Godse Road’ signage that had been installed by the roadside in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk, which is the home constituency of Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar. The incident came to light following circulation of a photograph of the new road signage on social media. Local Youth Congress activists tweeted that they will launch an agitation for removal of the road signage. Bola gram panchayat Vice President S. Kiran Kumar said people were surprised to see the signage in the name of Godse. “The gram panchayat has not taken any decision to name that newly asphalted road after Godse. Some miscreants have installed the signage to create a controversy,” he told The Hindu. Following a complaint by Panchayat Development Officer Rajendra, the Karkala Rural Police removed the signage, Mr. Kumar said. Zilla Pachayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna said Mr. Rajendra, in his complaint, has sought action against persons who had installed the board to create unrest in society.



