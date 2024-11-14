Golden jubilee academic block inaugurated at KMC Psychiatry Department

The Department of Psychiatry at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, inaugurated its golden jubilee academic block on Wednesday at Manipal.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal inaugurated the block in the presnece of Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) K. Sharath Kumar Rao K., Registrar P. Giridhar Kini, Kasturba Hospital Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty, and others.

The block was made possible through contributions from the department’s alumni, supported by a matching grant, land allocation and organisational support from MAHE.

The collaborative effort underscores the power of alumni “giving back” to their alma mater and reflects their ongoing dedication to the growth of the institution, said a release.

It is set to significantly enhance the academic and research capabilities of the Department of Psychiatry, aligning with its mission to raise standards of care for individuals with psychiatric conditions.

Designed to create an advanced educational environment, the facility will support students, researchers, and clinicians, fostering innovative research and a holistic approach to mental health.

Dr. Ballal said: “The golden jubilee academic block exemplifies our commitment to fostering academic and research excellence in mental health.” Dr. Venkatesh said, “With enhanced infrastructure and resources, our students and researchers will be able to achieve new milestones in mental healthcare and treatment.”

