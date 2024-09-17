GMPL assures completing employment process of displaced families by month-end

GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd., (formerly JBF Petrochemicals Ltd.) on Tuesday informed Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta that the company will complete the employment of project displaced persons by September-end.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL director (HR) and GMPL chairman Ayush Gupta said the letter has reference to the meeting of Capt. Chowta with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 7 wherein the MP had sought an early resolution of the issue related to employment of identified project displaced families with GMPL.

“We are happy to share with you that GMPL has received the requisite clearance and the issue has been resolved. We will shortly start the process for employment of identified PDFs at GMPL and we expect to complete the same by September 30,” Mr. Gupta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quick resolution

Capt. Chowta in a statement thanked the Central government, Mr. Puri, and other officials concerned for resolving the issue in about 40 days of the former taking it up with the Minister. He had met Mr. Puri on June 26 during his maiden Lok Sabha session and told him that GMPL’s predecessor, JBF, had promised permanent jobs to 115 PDFs. GMPL however was ready only to offer jobs on contract basis, which was not only against the earlier agreements but also not acceptable to project displaced families, Capt. Chowta had said.

Mr. Puri thereafter convened a meeting of GAIL officials along with Capt. Chowta on August 7 at New Delhi and assured quick resolution to the issue.

The MP said the project displaced families would be much relieved on hearing the news. “This underscores our government’s proactive, people-centric governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Capt. Chowta said GAIL India acquired JBF Petrochemicals’ PTA plant forming GMPL. As part of the original lease, JBF Petrochemicals had promised 115 displaced families full-time jobs, but GMPL had only considered contract-based jobs for project displaced families, pending clarity on the engagement process to be followed in view of government guidance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.