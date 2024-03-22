GMPL approves employment of MSEZ Project-displaced families: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

March 22, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. (GMPL) has resolved to employ 76 members of Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) project displaced families (PDF), Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Friday.

At the meeting chaired by Development Commissioner of Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), Hemalatha, in Mangaluru on Friday, the GMPL officials stated that they have sought from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) exemption from recruitment guidelines of the Department of Public Enterprises/ Department of Personnel and Training for employing the PDF members, Mr. Muhilan told The Hindu.

The Development Commissioner, CSEZ, is the licensing authority for SEZ units and 100% Export Oriented Units (EOUs) in Karnataka. The performance of the developers of new Special Economic Zones that are being set up in Karnataka is monitored by the Development Commissioner, CSEZ.

The meeting was held at the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner. Among those who took part in the meeting included GMPL Chairman Ayush Gupta, GMPL CEO Sudhir Kumar Dixit, MSEZ Chief Executive Officer V. Suryanarayana, representatives of PDF and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board.

The 76 persons are members of the families who have given 115.3 acres of their land for the MSEZ. As per the rehabilitation and resettlement package, these 76 persons were employed in the JBF Petrochemicals Limited. After GMPL took over JBF, the 76 persons were not offered the job since last one year. The PDF members were protesting by sitting in the front of GMPL since past two months.

Lawrence D’Souza, president of District Congress Labour Cell, who is leading the fight of the project displaced family (PDF) members, said PDF members have waited for long for job in GMPL. “We hope MOPNG approves exemption at the earliest and the PDF members get appointment orders,” Mr. D’Souza said.

Nelson Veigas, a PDF member, said they have succeeded in getting positive response from the GMPL Board on their employment. “Though no time frame has been fixed in getting approval for exemption to recruitment guidelines, we are hopeful it will be done at the earliest,” Mr. Veigas said.

The State government has taken serious note of the delay by GMPL in employing PDF members and district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting with all stakeholders in November 2023. While emphasising that GMPL should honour the State government’s commitment of job for the PDF, Mr. Rao had asked GMPL to resolve the issue by December 1, 2023.

