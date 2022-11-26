GM reviews speed enhancement proposal on Mangaluru-TVM section

November 26, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh on Saturday held a detailed discussion with senior officials of the ongoing feasibility study of increasing the sectional speed to 130/160 kmph between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

The discussion was held during his window trailing inspection of the track and facilities between Palakkad and Mangaluru Central. During the inspection, Mr. Singh took stock of the ongoing maintenance work, capacity augmentation, and signalling works along the section.

Arriving at Mangaluru Central later, Mr. Singh inspected platforms, under-construction Platforms 4 and 5, and the new pitline. He asked officials concerned to complete the new works on priority so as to help Railways manage affairs smoothly.

Southern Railway’s Construction Organisation Chief Administrative Officer Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari, Construction Organisation Chief Engineer V. Rajagopalan, and others accompanied the General Manager.

The General Manager had a hectic day before arriving at Palakkad Junction and after completing inspection of Thiruvananthapuram Division and window-trailing inspection of Ernakulam-Shoranur Junction section.

Continuing the inspection till Palakkad, Mr. Singh held a meeting at the Divisional Railway Office attended by senior officials. He urged the officials and staff to work as a team and enhance productivity.

Mr. Singh reminded them Railways was a unique organisation with multi-disciplinary setup that works round-the-clock. Maintenance of assets has to be the topmost priority, he said.

After the meeting, Mr. Singh continued the window-trailing inspection from Palakkad to Mangaluru Central followed by inspection at Mangaluru Central.