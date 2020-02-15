Glory of govt. schools will be brought back: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said on Saturday that the government is making all efforts to bring back the lost glory of government schools in the State.

Speaking to reporters at Harekala on the outskirts of the city, where he visited the government school promoted by Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that if the government schools are empowered, students of middle-class and lower middle-class families would get quality education.

The Minister said that now even a daily wager sends his or her children to private schools to get quality education. It would take away about 40% of the family earnings to foot the high cost of education in private schools, he said.

The government will announce certain steps in the State Budget to strengthen the quality of education. It should help the middle-class and lower middle-class sections and also restore the glory of government schools.

He said that about 24,000 school teachers will retire in the State in the next three years. Hence the government has begun the process of recruiting 10,650 teachers now. In addition, about 10,000 teachers will be recruited next year.

The Minister said that the government will make all arrangements to help students with disabilities to write the Class 10 examination this year. Those who have writing disability will be provided with helpers and such students will be given more time to answer the questions. A teacher at the government school in Harekala said that it recorded 92% pass percentage in the 2019 SSLC examination. One of its students, Rahin Toushia, of the same batch who scored 95%, stood third in Mangaluru taluk. This year 23 students, with 10 boys and remaining girls, will appear for the SSLC examination.