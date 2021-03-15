Glaucoma support group launched

Mangaluru

15 March 2021 06:07 IST

TMA Pai Hospital, Manipal, Department of Ophthalmology, Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, and Department of Optometry at Manipal College of Health Professionals (MCHP) launched the glaucoma support group in Udupi on Saturday on the occasion of ‘ World Glaucoma Week’ which is observed worldwide in the second week of March.

Vinod Bhat, executive vice-president, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, who inaugurated the group, said that the group will be a common platform to exchange information and support each other.

He suggested to develop glaucoma awareness booklets in Kannada and English to educate people.

Advertising

Advertising

Sharath Kumar, Dean, KMC Manipal, said: “Glaucoma is called silent killer. It kills the vision silently because it usually does not show any symptoms. But slowly the vision decreases. The lost vision cannot be recovered but the present vision can be retained with regular screening and treatment”.

Neetha Kir, assistant professor and consultant glaucoma specialist at Kasturba Hospital, gave an overview of the support group. Vasanthi, a glaucoma patient, shared her experience with the gathering.

A free glaucoma screening was done and free glaucoma medications were given to some patients, a release aid.

The week is observed for creating more awareness on glaucoma. The theme for this year was ‘the world is bright, save your sight’, it added.