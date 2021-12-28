‘Giving back to community makes positive impact’

Mohandas Pai addresses Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Programme

Corporate leader T.V. Mohandas Pai on Sunday said that the Konkani Scholarship Scheme has grown into a large community with over a 1,000 alumni and with each alumni helping a 100 student, the process will create a cascading effect on the community and the nation.

Delivering a keynote address virtually at the Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Programme’s annual scholarship award ceremony here, Mr. Pai appreciated the gesture of alumni in giving back to the community, providing leadership in skill training and mentoring young scholars.

Mr. Pai spoke about the importance of the contribution of alumni towards the development of the community. He also encouraged young minds to actively take part in Civil Services and defence system while asking the leaders of Konkani-speaking communities to bring in more action plans for full-fledged development.

The award ceremony was organised by World Konkani Centre virtually wherein scholarships to the tune of ₹3.5 crore were given away to Konkani-speaking students from across the country. Students pursuing professional courses, including BE, MBBS and study-abroad Master courses, were awarded scholarships, apart from those studying other courses.

Programme secretary Pradeep G. Pai gave a brief account about the accomplishments of the Scholarship Programme in the presence of centre president Nandagopal Shenoy. Programme alumni from across the globe participated in an interactive session sharing their experience how the programme helped shape their lives.