Give priority to vaccinate those returning to West Asian countries for work: NRIs

They say by June, many West Asian countries will start allowing people back

Several non-resident Indians in Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait on Friday asked the State government to give priority for vaccinating people from Karnataka who are returning to work in West Asia.

They said this during ‘Samanvaya’, a webnair interaction of NRIs with Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar.

Praveen Shetty, the president of NRI Association from United Arab Emirates (UAE), said by June the U.A.E and other countries in West Asia will start allowing people back. Karnataka has second highest number of expatriates from West Asia and many of them are from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Mr. Shetty said the countries will allow those with resident visas and those who have taken both doses of vaccine. “We urge the government to give priority for vaccinating expatriates,” he said.

Mansoor, a resident of Bahrain, said those going to Saudi Arabia and other places travel through Bahrain. Nearly 2,000 people are stranded in Bahrain as they have not taken vaccine. Surendra, a doctor from Kuwait, said apart from vaccination these expatriates should be made to carry rapid testing kit for COVID-19.

Mr. Kumar said he will place suggestion made by the NRIs before Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

When Hidayat, who is associated with a welfare organisation in the U.A.E, asked how the city police helpline [9480802300] will be helpful for NRIs, Mr. Kumar said the city police will help in reaching out to people in distress in the city that the NRIs point out. “We will pass on details to organisations and officials, who will address the concerns,” he said.

To questions by Raj Bhandary from Kuwait, Ronald Lewis from Hong Kong, and Anjana Devi from Germany about action being taken against those spreading panic about COVID-19, Mr. Kumar said the social media cell of the city police was keeping a close watch and action was being taken. The social media handle of the city police is spreading positive information about COVID-19, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan, and Mangaluru City Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Administration) G. Santosh Kumar took part in the webnair.