Give priority to Malpe-Adiudupi road widening, says Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, said on Saturday that the National Highways Department should give importance to the widening (four-laning) of the Malpe-Adiudupi stretch of Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A.

He was chairing a meeting of engineers of various government departments at the taluk panchayat Hall, here.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that Malpe housed not just the fisheries harbour but also a beach, which attracted tourists from different parts of the country. The Malpe-Adiudupi stretch is narrow leading to traffic congestion. The department should have included it in the first phase of expansion instead of the second phase, he said.

Earlier, the engineer of the NH Department said that a ₹87-crore estimate for the widening had been sent to the head office in Delhi and it would be taken up in the second phase as it involved land acquisition.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that if the Centre provided funds for land acquisition on this stretch, the State government would acquire the land. When Mr. Madhwaraj sought the details of the concretisation of the Manipal stretch on NH169A, the engineer said that the State government had released ₹30 lakh and a similar amount had been put in by the department for the concreting work near Tiger Circle in Manipal.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that he had written to the Public Works Department to provide ₹2 crore for the widening work at Manipal, in case no funds were available from the Centre. The meeting was informed that the patchwork on the Manipal-Parkala stretch would be taken up on January 4 and completed in a week. Ganesh, Assistant Engineer, Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), informed the meeting that the asphalting and patchwork of most of the roads in Udupi would be completed by January 14.