Give priority to finance government-sponsored schemes, ZP CEO tells banks

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 24, 2022 00:24 IST

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara at the District Level Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee meeting for banking development in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara on Thursday asked banks to give priority to finance various government schemes intended to uplift the economic condition of people, particularly women empowerment.

Chairing the district level bankers’ committee meeting here, Mr. Kumara said banks should find out new ways to provide loans under various schemes of the Central and State governments.

Dakshina Kannada district has 613 branches of various banks and every bank should strive for the economic development of the general public. Banks play vital role in women empowerment and in that direction, they should extend loans to members of women self help groups so as to help them take up self-employment, the CEO said.

Mr. Kumara said he was glad to note that 86 out of 94 targets for purchase of cows under the Amrith Scheme were registered in the district. Banks should also reach targets prescribed for PM-Self Fund scheme, Atal Pension Scheme, Krishi and Mudra schemes. Any laxity among officials of banks would be seriously viewed by the government, he cautioned.

He told the banks that they should take necessary steps to create awareness about various schemes available for the fishers as the district has more number of fishermen. By the next meeting, banks should report more progress in all these targeted sectors.

Lead Bank Manager Praveen, RBI Manager Gururaj Achar, Nabard District Development Manager Sangeeta S Kartha and others were present.

