‘Give priority to disbursingeducation, housing loans’

Chief Executive Officer of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Sindhu B. Rupesh said on Thursday that banks should give more importance to disbursing education, housing and agriculture loans in the district. She was speaking at a quarterly meeting of District-level Review Committee for Banking, here.

Ms. Rupesh made this observation after the meeting was informed that banks had reached 75 % target in disbursal of education loans, while they had reached 68 % target in providing housing loans. “There is scope for improvement here,” she said.

Lead District Chief Manager Rudesh D.C. said that some colleges had increased the course fees substantially. They were including one subject more than the existing course to make it attractive for students to justify the hike. This created problems as banks were at their wit’s end while releasing loans for such courses. The banks had no problems in giving loans to conventional courses, he said.

“But we have informed the banks to focus on education and housing loans at the Block Level Bankers Committee (BLBC) meeting. No education loans should be rejected without informing the regional head,” he said.

Assistant General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, P.K. Pattanaik spoke on the latest guidelines issued by the RBI on various issues related to banking activities. He emphasised the need to increase the credit-deposit ratio of the district. The banks should merge their priority sector targets with their corporate targets. He also emphasised the need to popularise digital banking system to the customers. Earlier, delivering the keynote address, Regional Manager, Syndicate Bank, Regional Office, Sujatha said that during the fourth quarter, total deposits of the banking sector in the district stood at ₹ 23,827 crore registering a year-on-year growth of 6.54 %. The total advances stood at ₹ 11,816 crore with year-on-year growth of 5.02 % as on March 31, 2019, with credit-deposit ratio at 49.59 %.

Of the advances outstanding in the district, the share of credit for the uplift of the weaker sections was ₹ 1,355 crore covering 99,185 beneficiaries. This included ₹ 444 crore advanced to 23,778 beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Education loans disbursed during the quarter was ₹ 110 crore covering 3,146 students, she said.