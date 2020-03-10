Give jobs for persons with disabilities: DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, speaking after inaugurating a workshop in Udupi on Tuesday.

UDUPI

10 March 2020 23:50 IST

‘It will help them have independent life’

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Tuesday that people should provide job opportunities for persons with disabilities instead of showing sympathy.

He was speaking at a workshop organised by the district administration, the District Small Industries’ Association, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and other organisations at the DSIA auditorium, here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said people with disabilities had confidence and performed their duty with devotion.

“It is essential that they be given jobs so that they can lead their lives independently and with self respect. The district administration would provide all help and cooperation in this regard. Society too should support the persons with disabilities,” he said.

Already camps had been in held in all seven taluks in the district and over 100 persons with disabilities had been registered so that they could be provided employment. The industrialists and businessmen should employ persons with disabilities in their firms, he said.

If the person with disability required any skill-based training to get jobs in the firms, the district administration will provide them such training through the District Skill Development Training Centre, he said.

The administration was planning to hold separate Udyog melas people with disabilities in the coming days, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

I.R. Fernandes, president of District Small Industries’ Association, presided over the function. Chandra Nayak, District Officer for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, delivered the introductory remarks.