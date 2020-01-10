‘Give importance to providing facilities for safai karamcharis’

Jagadish Hiremani, member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), said on Friday that the officers should give importance to providing all facilities that led to their educational and social progress.

He was speaking at the review meeting of officials of urban local bodies and different departments with regard to development of safai karamcharis at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Hiremani said that urban local bodies should bear their medical expenses and their families.

Safety equipment should be provided to the karamcharis and they should be encouraged to use it. The facilities available under the Ambedkar Development Corporation should be provided to them and they should also be informed about these facilities.

He said the vacant posts of the karamcharis should be filled in phases at the district level. He directed the officers to provide housing facilities to them.

The names of those staying in the civic workers quarters should be registered. Minimum wages should be provided to those working in panchayats, he said.

Though manual scavenging was not taking place in urban areas, it was going in the rural areas. A workshop in this regard should be held for the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs). If there were any instances of overflowing drains in the rural areas, sucking equipments should be used and manual scavenging should be shunned, he said.

The sucking equipments could be purchased at low cost under Mudra scheme at low interests from the banks. There should be at least one sucking equipment in all hoblis of the district.

Arunprabha, Director of District Development Cell said that there were 298 safai karamcharis in the district. They had been provided with safety equipment. Their health checkup and treatment was done at reputed hospitals in the district.