‘Give free Ayushman Bharat cards to Koragas’

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has asked gram panchayats to distribute Ayushman Bharat cards to such members of the Koraga community who have not availed of them free yet.

Speaking at a meeting here recently to discuss issues and development of Koraga community people, he said that the panchayats should prepare a list of such people from the community who have not obtained the cards.

The panchayats should bear the cost of the application fee for the cards from the Scheduled Castes development grants released to the panchayats, he said.

The panchayats should also prepare a list of such people from the community who have not availed themselves of Aadhaar card and BPL card. The list should be ready by this month-end, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should organise a Koraga Mela in the third week of this month to create awareness among beneficiaries on job opportunities available to the educated youth from the community. The department should collect information on the educated and unemployed youth of the community.

The NSS unit of MSW Department of Mangalore University can take up a survey to collect comprehensive information on the status of Koraga community, he said.

The gram panchayats should conduct a special meeting to enlighten Koragas on the government facilities available to them. Parents of Koraga children should compulsorily admit their children to schools, he said.