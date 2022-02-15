Girls allotted room to take off hijab at school

Deputy Commissioner makes efforts to explain legal position to activist

Confusion prevailed in front of the Government Sardar High School in Belagavi on Tuesday, after some activists tried to argue with school authorities against them asking girls to remove hijab.

A team of activists, led by Seema Inamdar, women’s rights activist, stood at the gates of the school and argued with teachers and staff who were asking girls to take out their hijab.

She also argued that the girls were being insulted as they were being asked to remove their hijab on the road in public and not in privacy. She demanded that the school authorities provide a room for girls to take out their hijab. The teachers admitted that the girls were stopped at the gates on Monday but the girls were given a room to take off their hijab on Tuesday.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Gadadi, who was on rounds on College Road, came to the school and tried to make Ms. Inamdar understand the legal position. He asked her to respect the court order and let the school enforce the rules.

Meanwhile, a tweet on the hijab row by MLA Anjali Nimbalkar was shared widely on social media. She said: “If you snatch my hijab, I stand for it. You impose hijab on me, I am against it.” It was signed as daughter of India. To match it, she used a picture of herself wearing a ghungat on her head.

However, some youth seemed to be unhappy about it. They opposed her saying that she was going against the court verdict and rules that prescribe uniforms for schools and colleges.