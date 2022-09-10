Girl students interact with district-level women officers under Prerana

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 10, 2022 00:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena interacting with students during the Prerana programme at the district office complex, Rajatadri in Manipal, Udupi district, on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration in association with other stakeholders arranged a visit of selected girl students from government schools to the district office complex in Udupi on Thursday, September 8.

Students from Classes 8 to 10 were in the team visiting the district office complex, Rajatadri, in Manipal as a part of the programme ‘Prerana’. The visit was primarily aimed at encouraging girls to take up employment opportunities in the public sector, including the government by showing examples of various women working in crucial government jobs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena, Women and Children Development Deputy Director Veena Vivekananda, Social Welfare Deputy Director Anitha V. Mandlur, Karnataka Government Insurance Department district insurance officer B.N. Shyla, Ambedkar Development Corporation district officer Shylaja Deshapande, District Khadi and Gramodyoga Mandali officer Vidya and School Education and Literacy district education officer Jahnavi interacted with the students and shared their own experiences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mangalore
students
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app