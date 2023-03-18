ADVERTISEMENT

Girl, senior citizen killed in road accident

March 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a girl, died after the scooter they were on came under the wheels of a tipper lorry after the lorry hit it near Nanthoor Junction here on Saturday afternoon, according to Mangaluru East Traffic police.

The police identified the deceased as Samuel Jesudas, 66, and his relative Bhoomika, 17.

The police said Jesudas, a resident of Sultan Bathery, was riding the scooter with Bhoomkia as pillion rider. The two were heading towards Nantoor Junction from Pumpwell Junction. Around 12.15 p.m., a few meters before the Nantoor Junction, the tipper lorry, which was following the scooter, hit it while trying to overtake it. Jesudas and Bhoomika fell down from the scooter and came under the wheels of the lorry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were taken to the Government Wenlock Hospital where Jesudas and Bhoomika were declared dead. A case was registered against the lorry driver Satish Gowda Patil for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US