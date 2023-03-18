HamberMenu
Girl, senior citizen killed in road accident

March 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a girl, died after the scooter they were on came under the wheels of a tipper lorry after the lorry hit it near Nanthoor Junction here on Saturday afternoon, according to Mangaluru East Traffic police.

The police identified the deceased as Samuel Jesudas, 66, and his relative Bhoomika, 17.

The police said Jesudas, a resident of Sultan Bathery, was riding the scooter with Bhoomkia as pillion rider. The two were heading towards Nantoor Junction from Pumpwell Junction. Around 12.15 p.m., a few meters before the Nantoor Junction, the tipper lorry, which was following the scooter, hit it while trying to overtake it. Jesudas and Bhoomika fell down from the scooter and came under the wheels of the lorry.

The two were taken to the Government Wenlock Hospital where Jesudas and Bhoomika were declared dead. A case was registered against the lorry driver Satish Gowda Patil for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.

