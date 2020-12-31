Girl rescued from mother

MANGALURU

31 December 2020 00:56 IST

Members of the Udupi District Child Protection Unit on Wednesday rescued from a village in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district an eight-year-old girl who was reportedly being assaulted by her mother.

Following information from a neighbour, the DCPU team, led by Prabhakar Acharya, went to the house in Heroor village where the girl resided along with her mother. Their neighbour Santosh had complained that the girl was being assaulted badly for the last four days by her mother, who hailed from Belagavi.

On the instructions of Ronald Furtado, president of the Udupi District Child Welfare Committee, the girl was taken to the Bal Mandir in Nitoor. The woman will be called shortly for counselling, officials said.

