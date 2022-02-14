Mangaluru

Girl killed in road accident

A young girl was killed and her father was injured in a road accident in Navanyal Cross near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Monday.

Anjali Todkar (7) died on the spot when her father Sunil Todkar’s motorcycle rammed a bus. The two were going to Chikkodi from Radha Nagari-Bujurg village in Maharashtra. Sunil Todkar has been admitted to KLE Hospital in Belagavi.

Sub-Inspector of Khadakalat Police Station Lakshman Ari visited the spot.


