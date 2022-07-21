Girl collapses while boarding school bus, dies

July 21, 2022 00:13 IST

A seven year-old school girl died of reported asphyxiation after swallowing a chocolate with its wrapper in Byndoor Police limits on Wednesday morning.

The police, however, said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Samanvi, daughter of Supreetha and Karunakara Poojari, residents of Gantihole, Bijoor, and studying in Class 2 at Vivekananda English Medium School, Uppunda.

Ms. Supreetha in her complaint said that she was sending off her son Shamith and Samanvi through the school bus at Gantihole in the morning. While Shamith boarded the school bus, Samanvi, who was boarding the bus, collapsed and lost consciousness.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Byndoor where she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that the girl was earlier given a chocolate by her mother as she was unwilling to go to school. The girl swallowed it with the wrapper in a hurry as the school bus arrived, causing asphyxiation.

Byndoor Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.