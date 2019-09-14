'Girgit' hero apologises for scenes mocking lawyers, judges

While Roopesh T., the hero and co-producer of the new Tulu film Girgit, has tendered an apology for scenes mocking advocates and judges in the film, the Mangalore Advocates’ Association has filed a complaint with the city police seeking action against persons defaming the association on social media for questioning the scenes.

In a press meet on Friday, Mr. Roopesh said the three scenes in question were part of the entertainment package of the film.

“It’s purely entertainment. The characters are totally fictional. There is no intention to defame or mock anybody,” he said while expressing the apology.

Distancing himself from the derogatory comments made against the Bar Association, Mr. Roopesh, a veteran of 10 Kannada and Tulu films, appealed to Tulu film fans to desist from a hate campaign.

Following a suit by the association, Principal Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class Harisha on Thursday restrained producers and distributors of the film from screening Girgit with those three objectionable scenes till September 17.

On Friday, Mr. Roopesh, who is also the scriptwriter of the film, appeared before the court and filed a statement apologising for the objectionable scenes.

He agreed to abide by all conditions, including editing those scenes. He also submitted to the court that they are unable to stop screening of the film because of technical issues and action has been taken to edit scenes from Chennai.

The court has posted the case for further hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, association secretary H.V. Raghavendra said the association has filed a compliant with Mangaluru North Police Station seeking action against persons who have put up posts on social media mocking the association.

A representation was also made to Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha.