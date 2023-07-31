GI-certified Udupi sari dyed with arecanut ‘chogaru’ and other natural dyes launched at Talipady Weavers’ Society

July 31, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Highlighting the prevalence of dye extracted from arecanut, the Executive Editor of Adike Pathrike Shree Padre said on Monday that royal families in Japan were using arecanut dye 1,200 years ago.

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Udupi sari’ dyed with arecanut ‘chogaru’ (a liquid obtained during the boiling of unripened arecanut kernel or tender nuts) and other natural dyes at the Talipady Primary Weavers’ Service Cooperative Society Ltd., Kinnigoli in Dakshina Kannada, under the guidance of Kadike Trust, a non-government organisation based at Karkala in Udupi district. Kadike Trust is the promoter of Udupi sari which enjoys the Geographical Indication tag.

Mr. Padre said that royal families in Japan were importing arecanut from Indonesia as the former was not cultivating it. Documents reveal that dye extracted from arecanut was used by those families.

He said that not only in Japan but arecanut dye could have been in use in India many years ago. Researchers could throw more light on its ancientness.

He said that at least 50 persons/institutes worldwide have so far worked on using dye extracted from arecanut.

Mr. Padre, a crusader of rainwater harvesting, said that chemical dyes polluted many water sources. Now people are enthusiastic to know more on the use of natural dyes and on the use of products made using natural dyes.

Udupi saris, naturally dyed after processing leaf of wild almond tree and also processing the root of ‘manjistha’ (Indian Madder), which is a climbing or scrambling herb, were launched on the occasion.

President of Kadike Trust Mamatha Rai said that saris dyed with natural colours are more eco-friendly and will fetch more remuneration to the weavers. Now weavers at the society independently produced Udupi saris also dyed with other natural colours extracted from indigo, marigold, and pomegranate rind.

The trust began the Udupi sari revival programme in 2018 as its weaving was on the verge of extinction. The naturally dyed Udupi sari was also introduced for the first time in the same year with the support from the Charaka Women’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Heggodu, in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district.

The trust arranged two natural dye courses for dyers earlier. Mamies School House of Natural Dye Education, Canada has provided scholarship to the Kadike Trust for natural dying. In addition, SELCO Foundation provided some equipment to the society through the trust.

The saris launched on Monday will be available for booking on www.udupisaree.org, she said.

SELCO Foundation arranges solar energy, provides equipment

SELCO Foundation has arranged solar energy and provided other equipment to Talipady Primary Weavers’ Service Cooperative Society Ltd., Kinnigoli whose weavers produce Udupi sari having Geographical Indication tag.

With a 500 litre solar water heater provided to the society, it need not use firewood for the heater in future. In addition, the foundation has provided a pulveriser, a solar drier, a solar based winding machine, a solar inverter and solar energy connection to five winding machines and seven ceiling fans. It has also provided solar lights to 26 looms.

All these were provided through Kadike Trust. Guruprakash Shetty, Deputy General Manager, SELCO India was present while the equipment were made operational at the society on Monday.

The foundation has set up a 5 kW solar energy generating unit in the premises of the society.