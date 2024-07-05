Get ready for Council polls, Dinesh Gundu Rao tells party cadres

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday, July 5, exhorted party cadres to gear up for the elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from local bodies constituency of Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders from DK and Udupi districts here, Mr. Rao said elections could be held any time for the vacancy caused by the resignation of Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who was elected as the MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Poojary was the Leader of the Opposition in the Council. Leaders and cadres should take the elections seriously and ensure victory of the party candidate.

The Minister said a committee of senior leaders would shortly meet and decide about the candidate after obtaining feedback from the cadres. Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, Ashok Kumar Rai, MLA, District Congress President Harish Kumar and others were present.

