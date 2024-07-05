ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for Council polls, Dinesh Gundu Rao tells party cadres

Updated - July 05, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at the Congress party workers meeting in Mangaluru on Friday, July 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday, July 5, exhorted party cadres to gear up for the elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from local bodies constituency of Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders from DK and Udupi districts here, Mr. Rao said elections could be held any time for the vacancy caused by the resignation of Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who was elected as the MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Poojary was the Leader of the Opposition in the Council. Leaders and cadres should take the elections seriously and ensure victory of the party candidate.

The Minister said a committee of senior leaders would shortly meet and decide about the candidate after obtaining feedback from the cadres. Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, Ashok Kumar Rai, MLA, District Congress President Harish Kumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US